A moratorium, dating back to Aug. 28, 2014 on new connections to certain chronic overflow lines to the Manchester City sewer, has left concerns concerning the current development boom.
The problem, according to the city, is being resolved.
One of the troublesome lines is Basin E, F, H, I and M that serves Brookhaven subdivision, Manchester Industrial Park and is currently under a rehabilitation. That project hit a snag when in 2020 when an L&H Construction pipe burst at Duck River and failed. The ensuing reroute pumping has been ongoing since then.
Yet it’s the overflows due to infiltration and inflow that has plagued the line and is the reason for the agreement order from the state.
According to Vice Mayor Mark Messick, the situation is a problem, but that, like any problem, it’s one that will be resolved.
“We’re down from five to two (overflow points), so we’re making progress,” Messick said. “We’ve turned in new numbers and are in constant contact with TDEC. We’re working with them and they seem to want to try to help.”
Messick said that Water and Sewer is doing everything that the state has requested. He was optimistic that the new subdivisions, which were in affected regions, would soon be licensed.
According to Director of Water and Sewer David Pennington the final approval to connect to the city sewer must be given by the state.
According to a request sent to the state, concerning the Brookhaven Subdivision connection, Pennington told the state that much of the sewer rehab work has been completed with some work remaining in the project.
“In an effort to document flow removal from the system above the Brookhaven Subdivision Project, data from the Coffee County Interstate Industrial Park is readily available to document this flow reduction using pump run times at the Industrial Park Pump Station,” the letter reads.
“The data clearly points to the fact that the system rehab has resulted in the removal of much inflow and infiltration. The calculated removal rate of 276,049 gallons per day can mitigate the addition of sewer flow from a significant amount of development downstream of the industrial park lift station from which the data was taken.”
The moratorium agreement order is based on overflow issues and not treatment plant capacity. Planned upgrades to the plant are long-term plans to meet the needs of the city for decades to come. Currently the plant capacity is within specifications.