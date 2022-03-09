The Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation has kicked off their annual Mother’s Day flower sale and is accepting orders through March 31.
“This year, you can get that special mother in your life flowers while also helping out a wonderful cause. For only $20, you can get a beautiful hanging flower arrangement for your amazing Mom,” the hospice said in their announcement. “HHRF has teamed up with M & L Greenhouse to offer spectacular arrangements to give mom this Mother’s Day, with 18 different options to choose from.”
Time and stock are limited so the public is encouraged to make their orders soon.
Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, is a not for profit organization, that helps those, with terminal illnesses, fulfill unmet needs. This includes everything that isn’t covered by Medicare, Medicaid, insurance or other resources. Working through partnership with local hospice care workers, HHRF provides essential help to those in need. They strive to fulfill every request, but due to overwhelming need, they are only able to provide about half of the request received. HHRF assists hospice patients in eight different counties. (Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Franklin, Grundy, Lincoln, Moore and Warren).
Orders will be accepted through March 31 and flower pick up will be a week to two weeks before Mother’s Day. Payments can be made in person by check or cash or by visiting Hospiceofhighlandrimfoundation.org where you can pay by PayPal or by credit card. You can also download and print an order form from the site. They accept Visa, Discover, MasterCard and American Express. You may mail payments to HHRF, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388 or call them at 931-563-7482.
The flowers include six options in hanging baskets including Petunia Wave, Calibrachoa, Geraniums, Sun Impatiens, Boston fern and Spider Plant. There are several color options for each plant to choose from, all viewable from the hospice website.
For information call on Highland Rim call Pat Howard at 931-581-5327.