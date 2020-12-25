Mother spends Christmas with son after years in prison

Heather Newman will receive a priceless gift for Christmas this year. She will spend the holidays with her son for the first time in five years. Newman is a resident of Blue Monarch, a nonprofit in Coffee County helping women fighting drug dependency.
“For the last five years Heather has been in prison,” said Kate Cataldo, operations and development director of Blue Monarch.
Newman’s son, Justus, 10, hasn’t had a chance to make cookies for Santa with his mother or decorate a Christmas tree together.
“The last Christmas they were able to spend together was when Justus was 5 years old, and even that Christmas was hard because her addiction was her priority,” Cataldo said. “She was an empty shell. Heather had experienced a lifetime of loss and pain, which began at the tender age of 6 when her father died from a drug overdose. Never healing from this trauma and loss eventually led Heather down the same hopeless road of addiction.”
The time away from her son resulted in a deep depression that was incredibly painful, said Newman.
“I was empty, lost, and sad, but there was nothing I could do but wait,” Newman said. “The only thing that kept me going was prayer.”
Prayer was the thing that helped her hang on to hope, and hope was her motivation for healing. A desire to heal is what led her to Blue Monarch. In August, she finished her five-year prison sentence and began her journey at Blue Monarch, according to Cataldo.
“Now Heather is learning how to trust again,” Cataldo said. “She is healing from her past, and most importantly, she is bonding with her son. Heather and Justus were reunited four short months ago, and this will be their first Christmas together. Justus loves being with his mom, and Heather is learning how to parent sober, which is something she has never done before.”
Newman said seeing her son smile makes her happy.
“I am learning how to love my son in the way he deserves,” Newman said. “Nothing beats the excitement on his face when he comes to visit. Knowing I am the reason he smiles now instead of the one causing him tears is the best feeling in the world. Just being with him this Christmas is the greatest gift of all.”