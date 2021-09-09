Two motorcycle riders were airlifted to Vanderbilt following a car versus cycle crash on Aug. 26 at the Murfreesboro Highway and Woodbury Highway intersection.
According to the accident report filed by Manchester Police, Niki and Michael Pittman were heading north on the Murfreesboro Highway on the way to Old Stone Fort on a red Honda CBR motorcycle when the cycle crashed into a Gray Dodge Avenger driven by Tyler Daniel.
According to the police report, Niki Pittman, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, sustained what appeared to be a head injury when thrown from the motorcycle.
Responding officers found Niki unresponsive and Michael Pittman responsive. Both were airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Relatives of the Pittmans have organized a Go Fund Me account to help with medical bills.
According to that post, the crash resulted in with multiple surgeries needed for Niki Pittman Michael Pittman unable to work for a time due to the injuries from the crash.
Click here to go to the Pittman fundraiser.