Bedford County Sheriff's Office is searching for two motorcyclists who at the Bell Buckle RC and Moon Pie Festival, came through a blocked off area, hit and severely injured one of the runners of the 5K.
It is believed that one of the motorcycles is black and the other one is white.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects. If anyone knows the identities of these suspects, please contact Det. Trey Green at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-684-3232.
As the gates opened for attendees for this year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, organizers announced it had sold out Thursday which was on full display from the crowds congregating The Farm throughout the weekend.
Manchester Times, Herald Chronicle and Grundy County Herald subscriber Shala Wohlgemuth won the drawing for two Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival tickets. Picking up the tickets with Wohlgemuth is her son, Grant. Wohlgemuth said that she was excited to see Tyler Childers, while Grant was exc…
Traffic heading to Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival saw a strong spike Thursday morning, but had tapered off to a consistent stream as of midmorning as approximately 70,000 people travel to the annual festival ending June 18 in Manchester.
The area in and around Manchester always sees increased traffic volumes during Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is gearing up for the extra traffic. TDOT works closely with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Manchester Police Department, Mancheste…