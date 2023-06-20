Moonpie.jpg

Photo still taken from video of an incident at the Bell Buckle Moon Pie Festival.

 Photo provided by Bedford County Sheriff’s Department

Bedford County Sheriff's Office is searching for two motorcyclists who at the Bell Buckle RC and Moon Pie Festival, came through a blocked off area, hit and severely injured one of the runners of the 5K.

It is believed that one of the motorcycles is black and the other one is white.

