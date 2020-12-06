Motorist killed in Decherd crash; two others airlifted; Coffee County plates

One person was killed and two others were airlifted to Erlanger Baroness Hospital in Chattanooga Saturday night following a one-vehicle accident on Mary Sharp Drive in Decherd, according to first responders. Decherd firefighters used the Jaws of Life tool to extricate the driver and two passengers from a red Infiniti G37 sedan with Coffee County plates, authorities said.
The accident occurred near Carmean Family Dental at about 8:45 p.m., authorities said.
According to officials at the scene, the vehicle was apparently travelling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle struck a power pole before hitting a large tree, authorities said.
Decherd firefighters used the Jaws of Life tool to extricate the driver and two passengers from a red Infiniti G37 sedan with Coffee County plates, authorities said. The vehicle sustained heavy damage from the collision, and all airbags within the vehicle had deployed, officials said.
According to first responders, one motorist was pronounced dead on arrival at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester.
The two surviving motorists were transported by two A&E Emergency Services ambulances to North Middle School, where a landing zone was set up by first responders.
The surviving motorists were treated and stabilized by EMS personnel before being airlifted to Erlanger by a Life Force air medical helicopter and a Vanderbilt LifeFlight air medical helicopter, authorities said.
The accident is under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, officials said.
Responding agencies included A&E Emergency Services LLC, the Decherd Fire Department, the Decherd Police Department, the Winchester Police Department, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Erlanger Health System: Life Force Air Medical Services, Vanderbilt LifeFlight and Duck River Utilities.