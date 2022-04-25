Manchester Police Department announced Monday, April 25 that the department's Facebook page is up and running.
The Department has said that the page was down due to the Facebook shutdown in October.
"For the past six-ish months we have been attempting to communicate with Facebook/Meta in regards to our page, which we’ve not been able to access since the “hack” on Facebook," the department posted Monday.
"It looks like we finally gained access today to our account, with the help of Facebook engineers. We are glad to be back and glad to be able to share information with you," the department writes.
The social media site posted at the time that the problem was internal issues.
"Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt," Facebook posted.
MPD stressed that the page is NOT monitored. Any 24/7 and any life-threatening issue should be reported by calling 911. The non-emergency number is 931-728-9555 and the number to our PD is 931-728-2099.
