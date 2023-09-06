MPD captain retires after 43 years of service

With the recent retirements of Capt. Dwight Vandagriff, and Sgt. Debbie Guffey, the Manchester Police Department faced a bittersweet moment, the loss of a beacon of leadership, yet celebrates the lives and lengthy careers of the longtime first responders moving to a new phase of life.
Police Chief Bill Sipe spoke at a retirement ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 30 to honor the career of Vandagriff, who is retiring with 43 years on the force and Guffey with 39 years.
“A lot of our end of calls, we do with saddened hearts, but tonight especially, it is a joyful time,” Sipe said. “We are recognizing a legacy in our department of these two officers who have dedicated a majority of their lives to the department.”
Sipe said that as rookie officer in 1982, he found a role model in Vandagriff.
“I would see Dwight come in (from a different shift),” Sipe said. “When he would come in the creases in his shirt were so sharp they would cut you. He shoes were so shiny, we wore trooper boots then, and you could literally shave in them.”
“That’s the guy I want to be like – the guy I need to model myself after,” Sipe said.
Vandagriff said that he loves the department and loves the town.
“These officers, this man here (Chief Sipe), this is what makes your department,” Vandagriff said. “This is what makes the city of Manchester look so good is these officers.”
“It takes great people to be a police officer,” Vandagriff said at his last call ceremony. “I’ve always been so proud to work with these officers. I stayed on because of you.”
“I wanted to work with you – be a part of your lives, your team and watch the them grow,” he said. “That’s why I stayed on as long as I did.”
Vandagriff stared his first shift Oct. 16, 1979 with an “going on duty” call 10-8.
“Times have changed,” he said. “The city’s changed…the city’s grown.”
During his time on the force, Vandagriff implemented many new programs but said the one he is most proud of is the Jeff Hoyt Fund that would raise money, food baskets and toys for disadvantaged families.
“I’ve served my country (as a Marine), my city and my state,” Vandagriff said. “To me it’s an honor to serve.”
Vandagriff officially coded off, 10-7, end of shift for the final time on Aug. 30, 2023.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
