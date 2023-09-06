Dwight Vandagriff retirement.JPG

Capt. Dwight Vandagriff retires after 43 years of service.

 John Coffelt photo

With the recent retirements of Capt. Dwight Vandagriff, and Sgt. Debbie Guffey, the Manchester Police Department faced a bittersweet moment, the loss of a beacon of leadership, yet celebrates the lives and lengthy careers of the longtime first responders moving to a new phase of life.

Police Chief Bill Sipe spoke at a retirement ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 30 to honor the career of Vandagriff, who is retiring with 43 years on the force and Guffey with 39 years.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Tags

More Stories

MPD captain retires after 43 years of service

MPD captain retires after 43 years of service

With the recent retirements of Capt. Dwight Vandagriff, and Sgt. Debbie Guffey, the Manchester Police Department faced a bittersweet moment, the loss of a beacon of leadership, yet celebrates the lives and lengthy careers of the longtime first responders moving to a new phase of life.

Impact fee eyed for school buildout

Impact fee eyed for school buildout

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman is considering implementing a new impact fee in an effort to help pay for much needed resources such as schools and sewer services.

One Day of Hope receives Rotary donation

One Day of Hope receives Rotary donation

Manchester Rotary Club President Roxanne Patton presents Ray Marcrom of the One Day of Hope nonprofit, with a donation of shoes and coats as well as monetary donations collected during Rotary’s recent “Even Better” community fundraiser at Common John Brewing Co.

Recommended for you