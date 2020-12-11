MPD recovers pair of stolen vehicles

Police call nets two recovered stolen vehicles.
Officers with the Manchester Police Department recovered two stolen cars on Friday, Dec. 4 related to a call to Scottish Inn.
Officer Alberto Garza was dispatched to the Scottish Inn parking lot on Dec. 4 in reference to a stolen vehicle report.
The accident had just occurred and further information had been revealed that the stolen vehicle was a red Chevrolet Sonic, according to the preliminary report.
As Garza was on the way to the Scottish Inn, he heard on the radio that another officer had spotted the vehicle around Hwy 41 and Jackson Street and the vehicle had stopped at the Food Lion parking lot.
Garza made contact with the victim, who told Garza that her sister, Jenny Blackburn had wanted to borrow the car but the victim refused because Blackburn didn’t have a driver’s license.
(The victim) went on to say that she and her boyfriend, Aaron Williams “had been involved in a domestic and while (the victim) was being assaulted by Aaron, her sister ran into the motel room, grabbed the keys to her car and left the parking lot.”
By this time Williams had already left and the victim “gave foot chase to her vehicle, stating that as her sister was stealing her car, (the victim) almost got run over by her sister.”
This is when the victim started to call 911, according to the report.
The car was recovered and returned to the victim.
Blackburn was arrested for DUI and transported to Coffee County Jail.
Yet, later that day, the communications center issued a BOLO for a second stolen vehicle, a black Dodge Dakota out of Franklin County, according to the report. Shortly thereafter, MPD officers spotted the vehicle at the Gulf gas station on Hillsboro Boulevard.
“The driver of the stolen truck was the same subject (Aaron D. Williams) I was trying to get information on,” Garza said.
After being read his Miranda rights, Williams allegedly told officers that he and his brother were in a wreck in Franklin County. Williams said that his girlfriend told him about a vehicle nearby that he could borrow.
“Mr. Williams stated ‘that his girl was setting him up to get him in trouble,’ ” the police report says.
Williams has been charged with domestic assault, DUI and motor vehicle theft.