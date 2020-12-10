MPD responds to a call for man smoking in Walmart

A man smoke a cigarette in Walmart on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Manchester Police Department officer Morgan Myers responded to a call at Walmart in Manchester in reference to a subject smoking in the store. The man, identified as Bobby Adams, of Manchester, was issued a citation.
Upon arrival, a Walmart employee, advised Myers “that the subject was attempting to leave the store in a jacket that he had not purchased,” according to the preliminary report.
“I made contact with the male subject, Mr. Bobby Adams,” Myers said.
Adams willingly went to the Loss Prevention office with Myers.
“While in the Loss Prevention office, Mr. Adams admitted to having smoked a cigarette in the store, and that he had not paid for the jacket that he had on. Mr. Adams also had the smell of an alcoholic intoxicant on his person.”
Adams admitted that he had drank seven beers over the course of three hours prior to arriving at the store, according to the report.
Adams was issued a citation and a family member was contacted to ensure Adams arrived home safely, the report states.
“After almost an hour, no one had been able to pick Mr. Adams up, so I transported him to his residence,” Myers said.