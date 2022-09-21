David and Donna Brown, this year’s Mr. and Mrs. Old Timer’s Day, are carrying on a family legacy by entering their heirloom 1926 Model T Ford Old Timer’s Day Parade, Saturday, Oct.1 at 10 a.m.
Actually, it’s a 1926 Ford with a 1927 motor, the same year Donna’s late father was born. She says that’s the connection he had with the car.
Donna’s father Joe Banks was a hardworking man, sunup to sundown he was working as a carpenter. He only had one hobby, the Model T.
“This car is an heirloom. Daddy was a hard worker. His life was being a good husband, provider and caregiver. His life was work and take care of his family financially. Daddy didn’t have any play time. He worked.
“When he got that car and started working on it, you could just see it on his face,” Donna said.
Donna doesn’t know exactly where her dad got the car, but she said that he would often find things at people’s homes that we was working for and make them an offer on them. He would later buy enough parts and pieces to give bikes for all the grandkids.
The Ford was pieced together from pieces and parts, some, like the door panels made from an old traffic sign, definitely never saw the inside of Henry Ford’s Detroit plant.
David, who is in the process of re-restoring the Model T, said that now you can find everything online, even how to adjust the buzz coil timing points springs. Yet when Donna’s father restored the car from “the rust up” it was a bit more involved.
The family was part of the effort too. Donna recalls wet-sanding wheel spokes for $.50 per hour in 1972.
Rebuilt and ready to ride, the car became something of a fixture in the longstanding tradition of Manchester’s Old Timer’s Day in 1979.
The Brown family too, has its beginnings at the event.
Donna said that in 1974 as a teen, she and her friends were at the parade when she met her future husband, kind of by chance.
The girls were there, on the square, and feeling brave, vowed to talk to the next boys to round the corner. Turns out they were her brother’s coworker Ray walking with David.
Some chasing ensued, some literal, some figurative. David thought Donna was with Ray, so she had to nudge things along.
The Donna’s parents have now since passed. The Ford has come to live at the Brown house and Donna’s youngest, David Jr., their only boy, is restoring the car.
Sometimes, though, old cars have a bit of a personality of their own. During one of her mother’s last parade rides in the car, the Model T stalled out in front of the old jail. That year, there was pushing rather than chasing.
For this year’s parade, the old Ford has been tuned up as test drove. Still the Browns will have grandkids strategically placed along the route for an emergence push.
“It’s a blast to work on. It’s so simple it’s complicated,” David said. “I’m just a Google mechanic. You Goggle it and then go work on it.”
