Romance is bursting at the seams at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory. The handsome new superintendent falls hard for the spirited union rep, and despite her objections it seems as though she's falling right back. When the Sleep-Tite employees are refused a 7½-cent raise, the two find themselves on opposite sides of the labor conflict in the Broadway and movie classic “The Pajama Game”, coming to the stage at the Manchester Arts Center beginning Nov. 5.
Rachel Garrard Spangler directs a large cast including Kaitlyn Rogers, Roy Adams, Jonathon Duke, JD Dill, Doreen Schulz Gibson, Hope Petty, Joel Longstreth, and a workroom floor full of hot singers and dancers who turn up the “Steam Heat”.
“The Pajama Game” is part of Millennium Repertory Company’s 2021 season, sponsored by Capstar Bank.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 5 - 14. Tickets are $15, $13 for seniors/military, $10 for students, and are available at millenniumrep.org, or call 931.570.4489. The Arts Center is located at 128 E. Main St.