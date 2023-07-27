Middle Tennessee State University is congratulating the students who received their degrees at its spring 2023 commencement ceremonies.
Graduates include Manchester residents Kate Craighead, Sara Dove, Andrea Farless, Faith Floyd,
Elizabeth Frideczky, Abbie Gilliam, Keelie Hillis, Kayla Howard, Travis Lawson, Krystal Lee, Esmeralda Lozoya, Thomas Martin, Chase McCullough, Kellin Petatan Navarrete, Ann Petty, Lauren Smith, Mary Spradley, Jamie Treadwell, Jacey Vaughn, Jordan Whetsel, Tori Wildes, Allison Williams and Zoey Ward.
Hillsboro graduates are Austin Gartung, Carlos Gonzalez, Morgan Henley and Jason Vogel.
Tullahoma graduates were Abbigayle Anderson, Cameryn Brazier, Kacey Day, Connie Dodson, Michael Duncan, Madeline Gronski, Kaleb Jones, Robert Lucas, Yanely Luna, Tracey Matthews-Gullett, Mackenzie Sells and Kayla Whittemore.
MTSU's two-day commencement event in May split the members of the first Class of 2023 into four Murphy Center ceremonies to receive their degrees and hear from those who best know what those degrees can do: four MTSU alumni. The guest speakers included media graduate Nic Dugger, founder and owner of TNDV: Television LLC, chief marketing officer for Live Media Group LLC; business alumnus Bill Jones, a Murfreesboro banker and community leader and Pinnacle Financial Partners area executive; business management graduate Matt Crews, founder and CEO of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix; and psychology alumna, entrepreneur, philanthropist and Board of Trustees member Pamela Wright.
