Grundy County Sheriff's Office overnight, located fugitive Jason Bouldin’s vehicle at a residence on Henley Drive in Grundy County
The search originated with a BOLO by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department who is looking for Jason Bouldin for kidnapping and aggravated assault of a 26 year old female.
The incident occurred early in the morning on May 27. The female was taken from Riverpark to a hospital equipped for trauma. Jason Bouldin could possibly be in Grundy County.
Bouldin was not found. A search of the area was conducted by law enforcement personnel from Grundy County, Warren County and THP.
Authorities ask if you see Bouldin please contact 911. If you have any information where he may be found please contact the Grundy Sheriff’s Office at 931-692-3466 x8 or on Messenger. You will remain anonymous.