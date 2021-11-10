During a Tourism Commission report given at the November meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, an upcoming mural project that is planned for an abandoned building across from the Manchester Arts Center was discussed.
Tourism member and Alderman Roxanne Patton said that the details of the project is still being hammered down.
Alderman Bill Nickels brought up the project by telling the board that he has had discussions with the city codes department who told him that there was a letter sent to the owner asking that repairs be made.
“Before that (mural) happens, the structure itself needs to be structurally sound,” he said.
Nickels then told the board that a codes employee informed him that he was under the impression that necessary repairs had been made.
Nickels returned to codes with photos of the building and the repairs had not been done, according to Nickels, who said that the structure has large holes in the roof and that the building is condemnable.
“I think that nobody is aware of that, or that somebody is ignoring that fact. That the letter was mailed and then codes told me that it was ok because the repairs have been made...and the repairs have not been remotely addressed,” Nickels said.
“Per our codes department, that building is ready to be condemned,” Nickels said.
Patton said that the artist had mentioned that he would be making repairs as part of the project. “The mural won’t be done until we get the proper paperwork done,” Patton said.
According to the discussion, a request for funding for the project may come from a federal grant.
“It won’t be paid and it won’t be done,” Patton said.
The city has received a request for $5,000 that was submitted without a contract, a detail that made Mayor Marilyn Howard unwilling to sign off on approval.
According to county property records, the old Arco building, located at 133 E. Main St, is owned by former Alderman Lana Matthews Sain. It was purchased in 2016 with 2 adjacent parcels for a listed $40,000.