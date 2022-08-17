Rotary Club Feature photo.jpg

 Nathan Havenner

Erin Murray of Unity Medical spoke to members of the Manchester Rotary Club during its Aug. 9 meeting at The Mercantile about changes at the organization and the medical services available locally.

Murray, marketing director for Unity Medical, 481 Interstate Drive, said during the meeting that she previously worked for United Regional Medical Center before the merger with Medical Center of Manchester. After leaving for about six years, Murray said she decided to return to the medical group she had previously worked for.