Erin Murray of Unity Medical spoke to members of the Manchester Rotary Club during its Aug. 9 meeting at The Mercantile about changes at the organization and the medical services available locally.
Murray, marketing director for Unity Medical, 481 Interstate Drive, said during the meeting that she previously worked for United Regional Medical Center before the merger with Medical Center of Manchester. After leaving for about six years, Murray said she decided to return to the medical group she had previously worked for.
“From the time that I left to the time I returned, a whole lot changed,” she said. “I know you can drive by the building and you can see the exterior looks completely different, while the interior also looks a lot different.”
Murray said Manchester area residents do not have to immediately travel to Murfreesboro or Nashville to receive medical attention.
“I know small town hospitals don’t always get the best rep, and I am not going to say we are perfect by any means because we aren’t, but I do honestly believe that the staff that we have does their very best to provide the best care that they can,” she said. “A lot of people think they have to go to Murfreesboro or Nashville, they are good places, but we have a lot of the same resources just in a smaller capacity.”
Murray said Unity Medical is a 49-bed facility featuring a 24-hour emergency department staffed with an ER physician and multiple nurses.
“On top of that we have also opened a state of the art ICU,” she said.
Murray said the four-bed ICU stood out to her when she came back to work for the hospital after about a six year absence.
“When I walked into the room itself I was in awe,” Murray said. “While I can’t stand here and say we are better than Murfreesboro or Nashville, they have got all these large resources, I was very impressed with the way the ICU area is set up.”
Unity Medical also has mental health resources for ages three and older, as well as resources for those seeking treatment for drug and alcohol abuse through its Rapha Centre.
“I believe in this community, one of the largest additions and main areas we can focus on is the Rapha Centre,” Murray said. “The Rapha Centre is for substance abuse and there are also mental health concerns, we have therapists on call and they also see patients five days a week.”
Murray said it is nice to know there are local resources available for those that need some help.
“It really does warm your heart to see patients who want help to come in and have a place to go get that help,” she said. “I feel like in our community there is a large number of substance abuse issues, mental health issues, and just knowing there is a place people can go.”