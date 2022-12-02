The Arrowheads to Aerospace Museum will be auctioned on site Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at the 24 Campground Road location.
Coffee County Reality will handle the sale that begins with an online auction Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.
The Arrowheads to Aerospace Museum will be auctioned on site Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at the 24 Campground Road location.
Coffee County Reality will handle the sale that begins with an online auction Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.
The property was declared surplus at the July 11 Purchasing Commission meeting.
County Attorney Robert Huskey said at that meeting that a resolution passed by that body on Dec. 1, 1988 conveyed the property for the purpose of providing a museum. The resolution had a reverter provision in it, and following a suit to enforce that provision, the property was returned to the county.
A suit by the county against the nonprofit that operated the museum was agreed upon in March that called for the dissolving of the LLC that had operated the museum for decades.
The county claimed that the museum had not actually been opening and operating for some time.
The museum had sat in a sort of limbo following the death of the proprietor Judy Worthington who died Feb. 10, 2020.
Prior to Worthington’s death, Chick-Fil-A had approached her concerning purchasing the property, according to a December 2020 statement by Attorney Shawn Trail who represented the museum. Following her death, then-County Attorney Robert Huskey told the County Commission in November 2020 meeting of the restaurant’s interests in the property.
While Chick-Fil-A has chosen a different location, the Arrowheads location still has prime commercial value. Huskey called the property the most valuable in the county.
The museum sits on about 4.5 acres of land and has 502 feet of road frontage on Hospitality Boulevard and an additional 186 of road frontage on Campground Road.
The county has an undisclosed reserve, a minimum that it would accept in an auction. The auction will be held rain or shine on Dec. 10. Ten percent of the winning bid will be due the day of the sale, and the property will close within 30-45 days. Everything sells as-is.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
Staff Writer
Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Arrowheads to Aerospace Museum will be auctioned on site Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at the 24 Campground Road location.
Manchester City Safety Committee presented a series of questions to Manchester Fire Department concerning maintenance at the fire halls.
Standing at the corner of West 7th and High Streets in downtown Columbia, Tennessee, The President James K. Polk Home and Museum serves as a memorial and museum to the nation’s 11th president.
A longstanding Order of Agreement by the state that dates back to 2014 that limits additional sewer connections on lines that have been determined to have chronic overflows will be much more rigidly enforced according to a discussion held by city leaders during the November Planning Commissi…
Coffee County Animal Control needs a third officer, department director Craig Boyd told the Health, Welfare and Recreation Committee at its November Meeting.
While some might find working with 1,500 degree glass in a home-kiln a bit intimidating, local glass artist Cindy Raybern says it is all in a day’s work.
Coffee County Central High School Interact, SkillsUSA, and FBLA are sponsoring a dry food and clothing drive following Thanksgiving break.
The Gene Taylor, Steve Graves Christmas Foundation is accepting donations of food and toys for those less fortunate.
A slight nip to the crisp night air made for perfect weather for this year’s Manchester Christmas Parade Sunday night, following some late afternoon rain that moved in to the area, delaying the event from Saturday until Sunday.
People’s Bank & Trust Company will host its third annual Festival of Lights at the bank located at 1203 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
As our thanks for being a loyal subscriber, you have been upgraded to our premium service AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! You'll enjoy AD-FREE access to our site as long as you are a paid subscriber. ENJOY!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.