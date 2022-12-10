Coffee County Purchasing Commission approved Monday, Aug. 1 a proposal by Coffee County Real…
The old Arrowheads to Aerospace Museum sold at auction Saturday, Dec. 10 for $2,530,000 to an online bidder.
"Any day you can put $2.5 million into the county coffers is a really good day. If we can put that much money in the county coffers, I think we've had a successful auction," said Coffee County Realty's Steve Jernigan.
Jernigan said the name of the buyer is not being released but the final bid was online from an investor from Chattanooga. Closing is requested within 30-45 days of the sale.
"We had several online bidders. This thing went phenomenally," Jernigan said. "We had several local investors and several out of town investors.
The auction met the reserve before the live auction started. Jimmy Jernigan and Craig Brady administered the auction. Jernigan said that the firm represented the county well.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents and fire investigators into a residential fire in McMinnville has resulted in the indictment and arrest of four people from Warren County.
Manchester Parks and Recreation’s 2022 Trees of Christmas is officially open through Sunday Dec. 11 at the Ada Wright Center, 328 N. Woodland St. in Manchester. Hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- Wednesday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. -- Saturday, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
The Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee has approved a pay raise for 911 employees, a $1,000 county employee bonus as well as the hiring of a part-time Animal Control officer during its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 1.