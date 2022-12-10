Public auction required for museum property

The old Arrowheads to Aerospace Museum sold at auction Saturday, Dec. 10 for $2,530,000 to an online bidder. 

"Any day you can put $2.5 million into the county coffers is a really good day. If we can put that much money in the county coffers, I think we've had a successful auction," said Coffee County Realty's Steve Jernigan. 

