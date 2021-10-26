From 1990 – 1992, I was posted as a Diplomat at the American Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica as an Administrative Officer. In February of 1992, Jamaica’s Prime Minister Michael Manley invited American born, 4 Star General Colin Powell and Mrs. Alma Powell to visit Jamaica, the home country of his parents. Having a 4 Star American General with Jamaican roots was a major honor for the country.
American Ambassador Glen Holden hosted several receptions for General and Mrs. Powell. I was invited to one of the receptions for the Americans Diplomats in the Embassy. They arranged a photo op with the Ambassador and Mrs. Holden and General and Mrs. Powell, and I knew then that I would treasure that picture for the rest of my life. Ambassador Holden had autographed the mat around my picture. Recently as I was looking at old photo albums from my time in Jamaica, I ran across a picture when I “photo bombed” the General. I had to laugh because I don’t even think that was a term used back then! Would he remember me, I doubt it. During one of his “Meet and Greet” at the Embassy, some of the Jamaicans did not have paper and asked him to autograph their shirts, with a permanent marker. He turned around and looked at me, as if to say, “you want me to sign your blouse?” And I distinctly remember saying to him “I don’t think so!!!”
Leaving Jamaica, I went on to serve three years in Frankfurt, Germany. Upon my return to Washington, General Powell spoke at a program I attended at work. I wanted him to autograph the mat around my picture also, but with all the security around the General, I did not think I could get close enough to ask him for his autograph. I told someone on his security detail what I was trying to do, and he pointed to a guy and said, “That’s his driver, ask him to take the picture and get the autograph for you.” That is exactly what I did and several weeks later, I got my picture back with both General Powell and Mrs. Powell’s autograph!!!! Meeting General Powell was definitely a highlight of my career.
I was truly saddened last week when I awakened to the news of the passing of General Powell. His name is added to my list, and he makes the #8 on my list of people that I personally know who have died because of COVID-19. Prayers for the Powell Family. Rest in Peace, you served our country well. Job well done! Oh, please say “Hello” to Mayor Lonnie Norman for me.