NAACP group.jpg

A Tennessee Highway Patrol stop that lead to a drug-related arrest and the seizure of a Georgia woman's five children has gained state-wide attention after Coffee County Juvenile Court declined a request to return the children.  

Judge Greg Perry has issued a gag order, presumably because of the high profile nature of the case. Jamaal Boykin, a Nashville attorney represents the Geofamily in their custody case.

Tags

More Stories

NAACP protests child custody case

NAACP protests child custody case

A Tennessee Highway Patrol stop that lead to a drug-related arrest and the seizure of a Georgia woman's five children has gained state-wide attention after Coffee County Juvenile Court declined a request to return the children.  

Wrestlers recognized by Coffee County BOE

Wrestlers recognized by Coffee County BOE

Three members of the Coffee County Central High School wrestling team were recognized by the Board of Education during its regular meeting March 13 for their achievements at the TSSAA State Competition.

Hansert presents baseball, softball programs with LED sign

Hansert presents baseball, softball programs with LED sign

Coffee County Schools has formally accepted the donation of a new LED sign for its baseball and softball programs that will help with the upkeep of The Crethan Hansert Memorial Hitting Facility through the advertising revenue it generates.

Ministry opens BtB Discounts

Ministry opens BtB Discounts

Manchester Chamber of Commerce held its third Be the Bush ribbon cutting with the opening of the recovery ministry’s BtB Discounts, located at 105 Hillsboro Boulevard.

Area student awarded Top National VFW Scholarship

Area student awarded Top National VFW Scholarship

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is proud to announce Scotland Stewart, a Franklin County High School sophomore in Winchester, Tennessee, was named first place national winner, and recipient of the $35,000 T.C. Selman Memorial Scholarship award, in its 2022-2023 Voice of Democracy scholars…

Recommended for you