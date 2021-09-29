A Nashville man has been charged with vehicular homicide after he allegedly ran head-on into another vehicle while under the influence on Highway 55 last month, killing the 22-year-old driver of the other car.
According to the warrant charging the felony offense, Jonathan Andrew Berretta, 43, was driving under the influence on Aug. 7 when he caused the fatal wreck that claimed the life of Katie Bauer as she was returning home from work at the Amazon plant. Berretta was also injured in the crash and airlifted for treatment.
“He was operating the vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant in the wrong lane of travel,” the warrant reads, noting he was driving eastbound in the westbound lane of traffic. “He caused a motor vehicle collision resulting in the death of another, said death the proximate result of his intoxication.
The Bauer death was not the first time Barretta has been charged with a drunk driving incident. According to Metro Nashville records, the suspect was pulled over for speeding last October 6, 2020 on Harding Road in Nashville and was charged with DUI. A subsequent BAC test revealed he was .22, nearly three times over the state’s .08 limit for intoxication. His court case in the prior DUI is pending.