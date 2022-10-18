Following its assessment of weather data related to the storms that rolled through the area on Oct. 12 the National Weather Service has reported that damages were caused by high winds and a microburst.
The report notes numerous trees were blown down across Manchester including at Dave King Park, a trailer court on Oakdale Street, Woodland Street, South Spring Street and other areas.
The largest amount of structural damage came as a large section of the Raider Academy gym was blown off by winds estimated up to 75 mph.
“A small but intense 1/2 mile long by 250 yards wide microburst struck an area along Interstate Drive from around Monogard Drive southeastward to Hwy 55,” the report says.
“Sheet metal was blown off a building into a street sign there. A large section of the sheet metal roof were blown off the Coop building on Interstate Drive and the BP gas station canopy lost metal panels.
“on the east side of the roadway, one home lost a large section of its roof and a front porch column, and several trees were snapped and uprooted in the yard. Another gas station also suffered roof damage, and a nearby warehouse building lost part of its roof and had a cinder block wall collapse,” the report says.
Winds were estimated up to 85 mph.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
Since releasing her first novel titled “Dunnigan” last April, Manchester author Jenna Cossey has been busy promoting her historical fiction novel with a series of book talks and blog updates. Cossey will next speak at the Coffee County Historical Society Saturday, Nov. 12 at noon.
The smell of barbeque filled Lynchburg’s Wiseman Park as the heavy hitters from the world of barbeque competition descended on the small Middle Tennessee town to compete in the 33rd Annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbeque October 14- 15.
With work beginning on the stalled sewer rehab on “Basins E and I” that had been in limbo since a section of repairs blew out at the Duck River crossing and floated to the surface, more information has come to light on what had happened.
Following its assessment of weather data related to the storms that rolled through the area on Oct. 12 the National Weather Service has reported that damages were caused by high winds and a microburst.
In the upcoming city of Manchester Planning and Zoning Commission hearing for a request to rezone a parcel of land on Campground Road, the group will face a unique dilemma concerning the parcel being located in the county but its frontage lying on a city street.