A handful of concerned citizens have recently voiced concerns to city officials about a proposed development at 814 S. Spring St. by owner Wesley Parker.

Parker appeared at the Aug. 21 Manchester Planning Commission meeting to request rezoning of his property from R-3 medium density to R-4 high density to allow for an additional two units to be added to the four-unit townhouse he intends to build on the site. Parker has been granted a special exception, a provision in which the Board of Zoning Appeals allows certain uses within a zone, which will allow him to build a multifamily dwelling instead of sub-dividing the lot and building two duplexes.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

