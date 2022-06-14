Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival producer Brad Parker introduced himself to the community during the annual Manchester Chamber of Commerce Bonnaroo luncheon, held Tuesday at the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center.
“The new thing is being able to do it again,” Parker said during the Q&A portion of his presentation.
“Stevie Nicks is the thing that I want to talk about. She’s only doing four or five shows in the United States this year.”
Parker has taken the reins at the festival after longtime Bonnaroo producer and spokesman Jeff Cuellar left to go to Sixthman, a leader in immersive destination experiences on land and sea.
Parker told the group that over the two years of pandemic, 90% of his staff was furloughed for 12-16 months.
“As of today, it’s been 1,091 days since we opened up our gates to bring patrons into Bonnaroo. In that time, around 1,200 contractors and workers that we employee in the Middle Tennessee region; and about 275,000 work hours … that we’re not putting food on the table,” he said.
“When you talk about community here, it’s much more than four days of music,” Parker said.
“For 20 years we’ve created something very special here that you don’t see in other places with large events. And that is this festival has been successfully woven into the fabric of the community and the people who live here. That’s something very special and something that we don’t overlook on our end.”
This is the 20th Bonnaroo, as 2020 and 2021 were both cancelled.
“That’s a huge number. We’re super excited about finding a way to do 20 more or 50 more. That starts with everybody in this room,” Parker said.
Parker said that this year’s ticket sells amount to about one-half to three-fourths a normal year’s attendance. Local officials familiar with festival planning said that numbers planning-wise were in the ballpark of 50,000 in attendance.
“We are really setting ourselves up for a big comeback in 2023,” Parker said. “The silver lining is some of our staff that haven’t worked the festival in two years might be able to dip their toes in a little slower,” Parker said.
Parker said that a forthcoming study commissioned by the festival and to be released soon will show that the festival has contributed $1 billion in economic impact to the state of Tennessee over its lifetime.
“What we want to do as a festival is – whether it’s in Manchester or it’s not in Manchester -- is come in; we don’t want to be this big thing that gets attention for a few days. We want to come in an put a mirror up and be reflective of the community and the people that exist here already,” Parker said.
“The human element is what makes it fun for me,” he said adding that it was connecting to the community through Bonnaroo Works and through connections like those of the chamber was what made that work.
Executive Director of the Bonnaroo Works Fund at Bonnaroo Kelsey Dewald told the group that after last year’s Bonnaroo was canceled, much of the surplus food was donated, and one local beneficiary was Storehouse Food Pantry.
“We’re here to look at what it is big picture-wise, not just financial, but resources and support that we can offer,” she said.
The Bonnaroo grant cycle will kick off the week of the festival and run through the end of August. Nonprofits are encouraged to register through the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.