“A Song and a Prayer” a 31-day devotional
A new book written by the late Loretta Lynn titled “A Song & A Prayer” has officially been released more than seven months after the beloved country music icon’s death last October at age 90.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 6:41 am
While Lynn is perhaps best known for penning chart topping hits like “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “First City” and “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” Lynn also published multiple books during her lifetime. These include her 1976 New York Times bestseller titled “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Still Woman Enough” in 2002 and “Me and Patsy: Kickin’ up Dust” in 2020.
Lynn’s daughter Patsy Lynn Russell said in a statement that Lynn’s most recent book, a collection of devotionals inspired by her favorite songs, was originally slated to be published in December 2022.
“Mom worked all summer to complete this book,” Russell said. “It was so important to her because she had never devoted an entire book to her faith.”
Russell said that while Lynn was open about her Christian faith, it was a “deeply personal matter” to the late singer who resided in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee from 1966 until her death 56 years later.
“Her passing has made this project all the more special to us and we know her fans will feel the same way,” Russell said.
Released in May, the 193-page book is divided into 31-days, with each day featuring a Bible verse, a few pages of commentary on the topic, a prayer and a selection of Lynn’s lyrics relevant to that day’s topic.
Lynn’s co-writer, ordained minister Dr. Kim McLean said her friendship with Lynn began with the pair talking, which led to prayer and songwriting.
“My writing sessions with Loretta were inspired by our friendship and faith,” McLean said. “She always told me we need to ‘write it the way we say it’, and these are the things she felt were important to say.”
McLean described the book as a “capstone project” for the three-time Grammy winner.
“It is a capstone project, and a culmination of her wholehearted, unapologetic love of God, of people, and of life,” she said. “We were similar in many ways and connected on a soul level, but her fans know that’s the only way Loretta ever connected – heart to heart.”
“A Song & A Prayer” is currently available online at www.lorettalynnstore.com and major retailers.
"A Song and a Prayer" a 31-day devotional
