Loretta Lynn book photo.jpg

 “A Song and a Prayer” a 31-day devotional

A new book written by the late Loretta Lynn titled “A Song & A Prayer” has officially been released more than seven months after the beloved country music icon’s death last October at age 90.

Man drowns on Fourth

Shelbyville man Edilcer Edilberto Lopez, 37, drown feet from the Normandy Dam boat dock on Tuesday, July 4, according to authorities. 

Cell tower tangled over ‘fall-radius’ restrictions

A proposed Faulk and Foster Tower proposed by Verizon to be located on Noah Road hit a snag during the June 27 Coffee County Planning Commission over what some counties dub fall-zone requirements that restrict how closely a tower can be built to a property line.

Library hosts Summer Reading Carnival

In spite of soaring temperatures, the Summer Reading Carnival hosted by the Coffee County Manchester Public Library welcomed hundreds of families that participated in the library’s annual Summer Reading program Wednesday, June 28.

Hiking Through Tennessee: Tims Ford State Park

Located in Southern Middle Tennessee off the Tims Ford Reservoir, Tims Ford State Park is perhaps best known for its 10,700-acre lake, but that is just the beginning of what the 3,546-acre state park has to offer for visitors.

