The Coffee County Board of Education has approved in a 9-0 vote the purchase of eight new 84-passenger school buses during its regular meeting Sept. 12.
Kelvin Shores, assistant director of schools, said during the meeting that the school district received two bids for the buses, with a low bid of $138,278 per bus or $1,106,224 total.
“We had two bids this time, which is nice to see, we pulled in another company to do a bid,” he said.
Shores said funding for the buses will come from the Coffee County’s Education Capital Projects Fund, and no district money will be spent to purchase the buses.
Board Chairman Dr. Gary Nester said it has been a while since the school district has had to purchase this number of buses at one time.
“As you can see that is a lot of buses, we haven’t had to buy this many buses…this has been a continual issue with board over a few years, so luckily we have the funding,” Nester said. “We don’t have to buy eight buses every year, most of the time we buy two buses.”
Director of Schools Dr. Charles Lawson told board members the purchase comes with his recommendation.
“What we are facing right now is we are facing a bulge of buses that are expiring,” Lawson said. “We have state laws that once they reach a certain number of miles we cannot use them, even if they are safe, even if they are in good running condition and that kind of thing… If they hit that mileage they are done.”
Lawson said a contributing factor for the district needing to purchase eight buses is the fact that at one time Coffee County Schools opted to purchase some used buses.
“While they got a good price then, those buses expire quicker, obviously, due to mileage,” he said.
According to state law, public school buses cannot exceed 200,000 miles.
Shores said that while the district has traditionally purchased Blue Bird buses, this time the low bid was for Thomas buses.
“(Transportation Director Tim Morris) is fully satisfied with everything he has seen and heard and studied about them and feels like they are definitely what we are looking for at this price,” Shores said.
Board member Thomas Ballard asked if the district utilizes an asset management program to track assets and plan ahead for when items might need to be replaced
Lawson said that while there is currently no “central bank of information,” each department does keep track of what is going to expire.
“Each supervisor does have an idea of what is going to drop off the back end and when,” Lawson said.
Ballard also asked why the Coffee County Schools only received two bids for the school buses.
“These are the only two groups that build a bus that we can purchase,” Shores said. “There is International as well, but they don’t build a bus that we have to use.”
Lawson said it is just a situation the district will have to deal with.
“We are just going to deal with this, this is the hand that is dealt and that is what we have,” he said.
Lawson said he has asked Morris to begin planning so that a similar situation of having to purchase several buses at once can be avoided in the future.
“We just happen to be in a bulge this time that was created by several factors,” Lawson said.