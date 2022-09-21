CC board of ed.jpg

Coffee County Board of Education Members were sworn in on Sept. 12. They were Thomas Ballard, Gary Cordell, Jennifer Peacock Hodge, Freda Jones, Brent Parsley and Kathy Rose.

 Nathan Havenner

The Coffee County Board of Education has approved in a 9-0 vote the purchase of eight new 84-passenger school buses during its regular meeting Sept. 12.

Kelvin Shores, assistant director of schools, said during the meeting that the school district received two bids for the buses, with a low bid of $138,278 per bus or $1,106,224 total.