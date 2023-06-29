1B five below.JPG

Plans for the new Five Below sign as presented to the Manchester Codes Department. 

 John Coffelt, Editor

McDonald’s USA will be building a new restaurant location at the corner of McArthur and Oak streets in the coming months.

Company representatives brought before the June 22 Manchester Regional Planning Commission a request for approval of a site plan for the restaurant and approval of a preliminary/final plat that combines three lots (1103, 1105 and 1107) located across Oak Street from the Speedway station.

Bear sighted in Manchester

Bear sighted in Manchester

A large black bear has wandered its way into the city of Manchester Saturday, June 24, causing quite a stir in the Royal Court area of town.

