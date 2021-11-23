An application for a Stormwater Discharge Permit has been filed with the state by a developer to build a series of chicken barns on Prairie Plains Road in Hillsboro.
Micheal Nguyen, of Mansfield, Texas, has requested the discharge permits for 16 acres of the 51 acre site that could impact flow into Beans Creek.
The property is located at 2882 Prairie Plains Road in Coffee County. Construction is set to begin in December and continue through October 2022. The contractor is listed as Blair & Blair Construction of Winchester.
Site plans indicate that there will be eight chicken barns, each 600 feet long and 55 feet wide. Engineering work was performed by St. John Engineering.
The property is owned by Margaret Long of 2881 Prairie Plains Rd.