I’ve always thought of Eric Clapton as the Frank Sinatra of my generation: a consummate musical artist who’s also kind of a jerk. Being a fan of Clapton has always involved making allowances for his personal history of impulsiveness and poor judgment: He’s a onetime alcoholic and heroin addict whose signature song is a plea for the love of his close friend’s wife. (The friend being former Beatle George Harrison, of course.)