The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed the first reading of an ordinance at the August meeting that will regulate how animals can be tethered in the city.
Proposed Ordinance 10-111 allows animals to be tethered, but prohibits the use of a rope or chain as a tether. The device cannot unreasonably restrict the animal’s ability to move, and cannot be unreasonably heavy in relation to the weight of the animal.
A swivel is to be located at both ends of the tether, and the tether is to be kept free of tangles. The tether must attach to the animal by a properly fitted collar or harness. Choke collars or pinch collars cannot be used.
Tethers must be at least 15 feet long.
Animals shall not be tethered outdoors during a period of extreme weather, including a heat index of 95 degrees F or above, freezing temperatures, thunderstorms or tornadoes.
The animal must have access to water, shelter, adequate food and dry ground at all times. And can only be tethered if over six months old and has a current rabies vaccination.
Sick, injured or in heat animals may not be tethered.
Animals may not be ground tethered to trees, fences or wooden concrete or metal polls. Pulley, running lines must be 15 feet in length and at least six feet above the ground.
All tethering devices must allow the animal to lie down comfortably at all positions of the tether.
Each violation of the ordinance can result in a $50 fine and eventual seizer of the animal after the third violation.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.