Tethered

Chained up dog laying in wooden kennel with head out waiting to be released

 paulprescott72

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed the first reading of an ordinance at the August meeting that will regulate how animals can be tethered in the city.

Proposed Ordinance 10-111 allows animals to be tethered, but prohibits the use of a rope or chain as a tether. The device cannot unreasonably restrict the animal’s ability to move, and cannot be unreasonably heavy in relation to the weight of the animal.

