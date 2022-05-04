Coffee County Health Welfare and Recreation Committee discussed details of a proposed new animal shelter during its April meeting.
During the meeting members said that the county is at a very preliminary stage and hasn’t yet gotten a complete outline of what the new shelter should look like.
HWR Chair Ashley Kraft said she has toured area shelters and feels like one in Rutherford County is has the basic concept of what the county needs.
As far as capacity, number of runs and lines on paper, the county has not yet hammered out details.
“We will have to put out for bids,” Kraft said. “One of the companies that was … sending us info and ideas…has been going MIA on me.”
Member Jeff Keele said that “It’s hard to get a bid when you don’t have a project to bid on.”
Fellow Commissioner Dennis Hunt, who is not a member of HWR but was attending the meeting, suggested that Capital Outlay be involved from the get-go.
“Capital Outlay is the one that plans and oversees construction of new buildings,” Hunt said.
He asked HWR to bring the committee’s plan for the project.
Kraft suggested, however, that she preferred to wait and bring a whole plan so Capital Outlay could get a more precise picture.
“We are just not there yet. We have something in place. We just have to put it all together,” she said.
“—We need to be involved in every step,” Hunt interjected. “If you look at the purpose and duties of Capital Outlay, ‘planning’ is one of the words. (Commissioner) Jackie (Duncan) sits on Capital Outlay, I was sort of hoping she would be one of the intermediaries. I didn’t even know you’ve been discussing it because he didn’t mention it in any of the Capital Outlay meetings.”
Kraft corrected, “We’re not actually planning anything. We are simply trying to get numbers of what we need to bring to you guy to make it easy.”
“That’s our job. We really need to get plans, have a drawing. You’ve got a sketch somewhere, right?” Hunt said, referring to older some plans drawn by St. John Engineering for an earlier shelter.
“Those aren’t what we felt like we needed,” Keele said.
“His was not compatible for growth for 20 years,” Kraft said, adding that the Paws facility in Rutherford County was close to what the county needs.
He offered that they contact the contractor who built that facility, and from there start the competitive bid process could begin.
“We can hopefully get this thing rolling,” Hunt said.
“I promise you, you’ll have what you need,” Kraft said.