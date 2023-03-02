1A Megasite.PNG

With the state set to purchase the Coffee County I-24 megasite, the county is starting to plan for a full-time county fire department.

“There’s going to be twice as many people moving here, twice as fast as any of us saw with normal Census figures. I think you’re probably going to have to start seriously talking about a full-time fire department so that we can plan it according to our needs,” Matheny said during the Feb. 22 meeting of Heath, Welfare and Recreation.

More Stories

On-duty deputy charged with DUI

On-duty deputy charged with DUI

Coffee County Sheriff Deputy Eric Nunley was charged with DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence on Feb. 23, after coworkers reported the man acting as if intoxicated.    

Recommended for you