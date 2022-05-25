According to two city aldermen, a proposed new development that is tangentially connected to a new grocery, code named Apple Project, could hinge on whether city zoning ordinances are amended to create a new R-5 zone.
The proposed high density residential zone would in essence maximize the number of allowable homes by reducing the side setbacks from 10 feet (20 feet when combined to the adjacent lot) required in an R-4 zone to five feet (10 feet combined) in the proposed R-5 zone. The minimum lot size would remain 5,000 square feet, but the required road frontage would also be reduced from 75 feet to 50 feet.
“I don’t see a need for an entire new zone,” Codes Director Brittany Fiske said, “to accommodate a more narrow lot. If you guys really want to do a more narrow lot simply alter the R-4 zone. That will eliminate some complications with the high density residential.”
Fiske and City Engineer Scot St. John cautioned that the new zone doesn’t keep with the logical progression from R-1 to R-4. In proceeding from R-1 to R-4 the zoning increases residence density as the lots also become smaller, yet the proposed R-5 does not allow for multifamily dwellings that are allowed in R-4.
An alternative proposal was to amend the current R-4 zone to add the desired specifications as a special exception. This provisional conditional use would require the Board of Zoning appeals to grant the use on a case-by-case basis. Were the board to create the R-5 zone, the Board of Mayor and Alderman would still have the sole authority to rezone property to the new R-5, but once rezoned, developers would be able to build within the zone’s parameters without coming before the Board of Zoning Appeals.
City Attorney Gerald Ewell compared the difference to having two different walking paths to the same destination.
“The mere existence of a zoning classification doesn’t mean that anybody gets it,” Ewell told the planning commission.
Alderman Bill Nickels told the Manchester Times that the R-4 route is simply a way to keep political equity in the system.
“Some of the old people don’t want the new zone because that means that (developers) just must go to planning and make sure it conforms. What these people want is any developer who comes to town and kisses their ring before they can do anything, and get a variance (an exception to a code requirement). Variances should not be allowed in government,” Nickels said.
“What we routinely do in our politically regressive government is make sure that everybody has to come and ask us for a variance because that means you owe me a favor,” Nickels said.
During the planning meeting, St. John proposed that the recently appointed subcommittee to address revising the city land use plan should assess ordinance, then recommend to the Planning Committee to then go before the full board for approval.
Vice Mayor Mark Messick said while he didn’t support the five-foot setbacks, he urged expediency.
“I talked to the people who want to buy this land and develop this land. We’ve all heard that the grocery store is coming. This is all a part of that plan. You can’t do one without the other,” he said.
“This is not something that we can carry out for five to six months because they need an answer on this,” he said. “This is a whole package. It will bring in a new grocery store.”
Messick called the new R-5 a race to the bottom for the smallest lot.
Nickels, the alderman that sponsored the ordnance, told the Times “This developer is going to bring a significant change to our town, but they are not going to do it if they are not going to be allowed to do it the way they do it everywhere,” Nickels said.
Nickels said that the development was not opening up the city to slums, but rather will be more affordable housing for young families.
“It’s a community where you have single family dwellings, duplexes, apartments, townhouses – houses that have less yard. Basically, young people don’t want to deal with yards,” Nickels said.
Nickels sees the resistance to the development as bias against those less wealthy.
“All that are rich and live in a mansion on a hill look down our nose on those who can’t afford what we have. That’s the central reason it’s not going to happen. It’s a class arrogance.”
Nickels described the development as having a park, swimming pools – a “real development.”
Mayor Marilyn Howard called for a standalone R-5 zone.
“I’m more comfortable if we just call this an R-5. We need to call it what it is don’t try to put a skirt on it and call it R-4 with just this one exception, and then we have to come in… That’s going to open a door without any kind of guidelines, but we’ll say we did it to get a grocery store.”
According to city officials, D.R. Horton intends to buy 100-plus acre farm on Highway 55 and sell a portion for Project Apple. A projected 400 residences will be built.