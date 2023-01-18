Commission applies for grant to help cover $721,000 health department project

Coffee County Health Department in Manchester 

 Staff photo by John Coffelt

The county took a first incremental step in building the new 14,000 square foot health department building Thursday when the Capital Outlay Committee met with three architectural firms all eager to layout the new structure at the Joint Industrial Park.

Architectural service is a professional service and under Tennessee Code is handled a bit differently than the tradition bidding process. Basically in oversimplified terms, the county will make its first pick based on reputation, and then the architect and the county will negotiate a fair contract for the cost. If no deal can be reached, the county would then move onto the second favored firm.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Tags

Staff Writer

Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

More Stories

Deceased male identified

Deceased male identified

Manchester Police investigation resulted in the identification of a deceased Hispanic male found Jan. 17 at edge of Walmart property as  Carlos Oropeza, 45.    

New Health Department construction inches forward

New Health Department construction inches forward

The county took a first incremental step in building the new 14,000 square foot health department building Thursday when the Capital Outlay Committee met with three architectural firms all eager to layout the new structure at the Joint Industrial Park.

Recommended for you