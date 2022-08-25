#44. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance
At the August meeting of the Consolidated 9-1-1 Emergency Communications District board heard an update on the staffing situation of dispatchers at the 911 Communication Center.

The center is looking at the possibility of a new Computer Aided Dispatch system that will include a mobile CAD platform, allowing first responders in the field direct access to CADs.

