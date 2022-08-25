At the August meeting of the Consolidated 9-1-1 Emergency Communications District board heard an update on the staffing situation of dispatchers at the 911 Communication Center.
The center is looking at the possibility of a new Computer Aided Dispatch system that will include a mobile CAD platform, allowing first responders in the field direct access to CADs.
Benefits with the system could include in vehicle access to maps, and in being able to click when on-scene, the system can reduce on-air traffic.
Communication Center Director Scott LeDuc said that earlier upgrades to the CAD system were an improvement but might not serve the community as well as it should in the future.
“We have a growing population and a staff number that is pretty well set, but we don’t have a lot of applicants to build our staff,” he said.
The mobile system will allow first responders to operate better, safer and more efficient, LeDuc explained.
“If I’m looking at a five year plan on this county, I’m not sure I can find enough people to work in 911 and train them well enough to keep a good staff rolling. The way things are going with the local economy,” he said.
He said upgrades to the equipment could handle those demands.
LeDuc estimated the project to take two years, and with estimates coming in of a population boom coming to the area in two-five years, now would be the time to address upgrades.
Leduc said that the technology is the same that Davison and Williamson counties have but are available in to small, rural Coffee County at an affordable cost.
“We are trying to meet the future demands of our growing population, so we are exploring new CAD systems to make operations more efficient,” he said.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.