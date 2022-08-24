The Manchester Recreation Commission has unanimously approved for a new mural along The Little Duck River Greenway in the city during its Aug. 18 meeting. The new piece of art is to be painted by area resident and MTSU student Kathryn Welch.
During the meeting, Welch presented board members with a selection of color sketches of different ideas to replace the existing mural, which was painted several years ago by local artist Sarah Pearson.
If you go across the bridge, across the river from the Rec Center there is a dragonfly there now,” Parks and Recreation Director A.J. Fox said during the meeting.
Fox said the he approached another local artist about replacing the dragonfly, which has become faded over time, but after giving the artist approval he had not heard anything back in months.
“Kathryn approached us about wanting to do a mural, so I figured give her the opportunity that she could pretty up that space since we pressure washed it and took a lot of paint off it,” he said.
Board members voted on a design featuring flowers and butterflies to replace the existing dragonfly mural.
Welch said she has spoken with Volunteer Paint Co. in Manchester, and the business has agreed to donate the paint and supplies for the project. Welch will also be donating her time to complete the new mural.
Board member Dr. Prater Powell asked Welch if she would have any help competing the project.
“It would probably just be me,” she said. “If I have to put the basecoat down I might get some help from some friends.”
Welch said she expects the mural will take multiple sessions to complete, as she is currently a student studying studio art with an emphasis in painting at MTSU.
In other news, Fox said repairs to the damaged Greenway stairs that were damaged in July by a falling tree are estimated to cost $4,200.
“The tree has been cleaned up,” Fox said. “We have got a company that has come in to repair it…they said they would be able to do the work in two weeks.”
Board members also approved going out for bid to replace the lily pads in the Recreation Center swimming pool.
Fox said the existing lily pads, which are essentially Styrofoam pads that float and are tethered to the bottom of the pool, are expected to cost about $16,000.
“We have repaired them as much as we can and they have met their life,” he said.