New Mural photo

The Manchester Recreation Commission has unanimously approved for a new mural along The Little Duck River Greenway in the city during its Aug. 18 meeting. 

 Nathan Havenner

The Manchester Recreation Commission has unanimously approved for a new mural along The Little Duck River Greenway in the city during its Aug. 18 meeting. The new piece of art is to be painted by area resident and MTSU student Kathryn Welch.

During the meeting, Welch presented board members with a selection of color sketches of different ideas to replace the existing mural, which was painted several years ago by local artist Sarah Pearson.