The Board of Mayor and Alderman appointed the current assistant director of Manchester Parks and Recreation Department AJ Fox as the next director. 

Fox will follow current Director Bonnie Gamble who is retiring June 30.  

He has a degree Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in recreational leadership services, and associates degree in business administration and is certified as a parks and rec professional, facility operator, a Tennessee tourism professional, numerous first aid certifications and was a member of Coffee County Deputy Reserve.

Fox comes from South Pittsburg Parks and Recreation as director there before moving to Manchester. Fox has been Manchester Recreation Department activities Coordinator, Maintenance Supervisor and Assistant Director. 

     

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. He covers Lifestyles in addition to handling education reporting and general news assignments.John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, and enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Mitsy, and his 17-month-old, Sean.

