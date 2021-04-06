The Board of Mayor and Alderman appointed the current assistant director of Manchester Parks and Recreation Department AJ Fox as the next director.
Fox will follow current Director Bonnie Gamble who is retiring June 30.
He has a degree Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in recreational leadership services, and associates degree in business administration and is certified as a parks and rec professional, facility operator, a Tennessee tourism professional, numerous first aid certifications and was a member of Coffee County Deputy Reserve.
Fox comes from South Pittsburg Parks and Recreation as director there before moving to Manchester. Fox has been Manchester Recreation Department activities Coordinator, Maintenance Supervisor and Assistant Director.