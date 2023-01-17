The Manchester Board of Parks and Recreation will seek city funding to completely replace the Recreation Center’s roof after it was partially damaged during a windstorm late last year.

A.J. Fox, Parks and Recreation director, said during the regular Parks and Recreation Board meeting Thursday, Jan. 12 that the total estimated cost to completely replace the 20-year-old roof is expected to be just over $1.1 million.

