New Principal Jim Stone works to continue culture of excellence at Westwood Middle School.
Stone comes from the Murfreesboro area via Chattanooga and Hamilton County. He has 21 years experience in education.
“I love it,” Stone said. “I wouldn’t want to do anything else. I’m looking forward to (coming here). To me it’s another great challenge. I want to continue the great things that are going on here and build new things where maybe we’ve struggled in the past.”
Education, dear to his heart, but not Stone’s first career choice, he studied management at Middle Tennessee State University, but soon after entering the job force, he found it was not what he wanted to do.
Stone’s family had moved to Tennessee from Ohio while Jim was a teen. His father, a longtime General Motors man saw an opportunity at Spring Hill. As a freshman at Riverdale High School, Stone played soccer and football and even found time to study.
After a stint in boat manufacturing after college, Stone returned to get his master’s in education and teacher’s certification.
A fortunate meeting in the soccer bleachers with an assistant principal from Chattanooga landed Stone his first experience as a high school teacher.
“It was an interesting experience, never been away from home with new friends and coworkers. I hadn’t done any student teaching, so I was kinda thrown into the deep end,” Stone said.
He taught there for 14 years, advancing to a leadership program, Leadership Fellow. The head suggested branching out to different schools.
Stone moved to Red Bank High School on the other side of town, where he stayed for two years. With a master’s in leadership, Stone felt it was time to move into school administration. But it turns out that Hamilton County was not the right fit.
“My family is in Murfreesboro and I wanted to be closer to them. That gave me a push move this way,” Stone said.
Stone was hired as an assistant principal in Hickman County at an elementary school. He said that it was enriching to see how foundations in education are built at the elementary level as opposed to buttressing those foundations at the high school level.
After four years there, he felt ready to branch out. Stone wasn’t looking to be a principal, but when he contacted Manchester City Schools, the district asked if he would like to interview for the open position at Westwood Middle School.
“I had coached middle school soccer, so I had a little experience with that age group. I interviewed with (Director of Schools) Dr. (Joey) Vaughn for about three and a half hours,” Stone said.
“They offered me the position. Once they offer you the position, everything sets in,” Stone said realizing how much was now on his plate before school starts.