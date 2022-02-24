The proposed Coffee County Animal Shelter will not take cats, at least in the short term, according to a discussion held at the Health, Welfare and Recreation Committee meeting on Feb. 22.
Coffee County Commissioner Margaret Cunningham, who is not a member of HWR but was asked by Mayor Gary Cordell to assist in identifying a suitable location for the shelter , said at that meeting that the county needs to build a facility that gets “our feet on the ground,” but with the idea to expand to include cats, perhaps, later.
“We are not trying to cut (the Coffee County Humane Society) down, but first things first. We can’t do it all for everybody,” Cunningham said.
She said that the county has historically been in the dog business.
“We are not required by state law to even be in the dog business, but the public welfare is out there. Cats are definitely an ongoing problem, but can we please just start with baby steps? I’ve said that to the (Coffee County) Humane Society, I appreciate what they're doing with the cats, this that and the other, but our hands are tied. We can only do so much. Can we just start with one thing and maybe grow into that in a few years or something?” she asked rhetorically.
County Animal Control Director Craig Boyd noted that cats are more expensive to provide vet care for than dogs are.
Cunningham said that the Budget and Finance committee needs specifics about what is needed in a new shelter. She suggested a meeting between members of HWR and Boyd to hash out those details.
Plans for a shelter were drawn up about a year ago by St. John Engineering that are very similar to Tullahoma’s shelter.
The estimated cost was $470,000 (not counting recent inflation of materials) for a 36-run shelter. Animal Control Director Craig Boyd has suggested a 40-run facility.
Cunningham said that she feels like $100,000 would be available. She cautioned that all funds for the shelter would have to go through Coffee County Director of Accounts & Budgets Marianna Edinger.
“We tried this in years’ past when we did have a coalition to raise money for that,” Cunningham said.
“Some money did go to animal control out there, but then it never got --” Cunningham said, trailing off mid-sentence. “So any money that comes has to go to Marianna’s office…specific to the animal control building.”
HWR Chair Ashley Kraft had asked Cunningham for help with whether the county needed to run a request for proposal, request for bid or a request for quote.
Cunningham said that the county was not yet at the point to be asking for bids.
“The county is only going to commit a certain amount of money… the next step is to ask them. Different groups have come to Budget and Finance and asked previously, but they haven’t had details, no land, no all that, but we’re getting the horses in front of the cart,” she said.
“The county is only going to pay so much money, and then we’re going to have to raise the rest of the money. We’re going to need a commitment from the county first before we go out into the public,” Cunningham said.
Adoption Fees
HWR also voted to send a recommendation to the full commission to update Coffee County Animal Control’s standard operating procedures (SOP) to include an increased adoption fee that would cover spay and neutering services.
The proposed adoption fee was $100 and will include rabies vaccination, distemper and parvo vaccinations. The current fee is $35 and the shelter asks that those adopting pets spay or neuter them within 30 days.
Kraft said that at one point, the SOP was updated to include the fees, but the current manual in use is the wrong copy.
“I have no idea how it messed up, because I know we voted on it and everything was updated as a whole,” Kraft said.
The new fees will allow animal control to handle the appointments for the vet. Manchester City is currently using a similar plan.