Following a lengthy public hearing on Jan. 11, the county commission voted against a zoning amendment that would have allowed faith-based residential treatment facilities as a special exception use in RS-1 districts.
The Commission rejected the amendment with an 11 to 7 vote, with Commissioner Bobby Bryan abstaining.
Coffee County Planning Commission gave the amendment, Be the Bush’s second request for a zoning amendment, a negative recommendation during its Nov. 23 meeting.
Be the Bush, a religious recovery ministry, is under contract to purchase the old Jones Elementary School building on Riley Creek Road with the intent to relocate its ministry to the 25,000 square foot facility.
Be the Bush first came before the planning commission in October with a broader request that would have made nonprofit churches’ addiction recovery support a permitted use in all residential, commercial and agricultural zoning districts in the rural county. This time the request was for the use to be added as a special exception in RS-1 (residential) districts.
Commissioner Dennis Hunt noted that while the special exception would cover all the RS-1 zones in the county, any religious treatment facility would have to get specific approval by the Board of Zoning Appeals.
One item that came up in the public hearing was the possibility of religious rights being a legal issue.
Commissioner Jeff Keele asked County Attorney Robert Huskey if they were to vote no, would they be opening themselves up to lawsuits based on rejecting a religious organization, following up on a question brought up during the public hearing held before the commission meeting.
Commissioner Margaret Cunningham objected to the zoning amendment, saying that zoning is there to protect the citizens of the county, and if the county approved the amended zoning then they would be abandoning their zoning rules.
“Prior to this county having zoning, you could put anything anywhere,” she said, noting she supports addiction treatment.
She said that C-2 would be the proper zoning designation for Be the Bush.
Hunt countered Cunningham by saying that zoning-wise there is currently no place for Be the Bush in the county.