During a Special Call work session of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday night, further details were discussed concerning the request for annexation by New Era Farms of the properties known as The Farm, the location of Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. The feelings of the board seemed positive overall toward annexation as long as the associated costs would not be on the citizens of Manchester.
Bonnaroo representatives were not at the meeting.
"It's not a matter of if, but a matter of how," Alderman Bill Nickels said earlier.
One echoing detail brought up by Alderman Ryan French was made concerning assertion made during talks with representatives of Bonnaroo that indicated that the requested widening of New Bushy Branch Road was not only a deal breaker for the annexation, but that if it were not to happen, could mean the end of Bonnaroo in Coffee County.
"Let me make this clear. It was made clear (by Bonnaroo) in a non-threatening way that without this infrastructure support (the road project) this site isn't going to viable moving forward," French said.
The statement came up in reference to the possibility that the county might sue the city for tax revenue for the next 15 years that would be greatly reduced because of Bonnaroo 2020 being canceled.
"Everybody loses in that situation," French said.
The importance of better access to the property from I-24 comes from a TDOT decision to close the temporary Exit 112, historically the main ingress for guests to the site.
However, a major capital project like the one purposed will take from two-five years. Exit 112 will be closed in September for Bonnaroo 2021.
In the meantime, organizers have planned to stagger admission times by color coded tickets to alleviate some of the traffic burden. Streamlining toll booths onto the property has been suggested as being as, if not more effective at improving traffic flow that an extra lane or lanes into the property.
Mayor Marilyn Howard stressed that traffic won't be as smooth whether the city annexes the property or not. She further pressed the board concerning how firm it was in the negotiations concerning the contracted annexation.
City Attorney Gerald Ewell shared details from the contract that he has been working on to take to Bonnaroo.
One possible sticking point is a request by Bonnaroo to guarantee that no noise ordinances, curfews or additional taxes be added in the future by the city. Ewell feels that the city cannot contract away a board's right to pass ordinances.
"I don't think we can contract way (that). There are certain elements of sovereignty we just can't agree to do away with," he said.
Ewell also explained that that the tax revenue that would revert back to the county for 15 years, widely thought to be zero because of last year's cancelation, could be based on the months surrounding annexation.
Recently Bonnaroo announced a limited admission May concert series.
If the annexation date is April 6 a three month average of May June and July revenues will go to the county for the next 15 years. If it's July 1, there would be activity on month prior to the date and it would be 12 times average of the months that have these cluster concerts.
"The key to it is the revenue," he said, adding that the contract will call for New Era to make up any shortfalls from grants and taxes for the infrastructure improvements.
Bonnaroo and New Era has not yet seen the contract or had the opportunity to weigh in on its stipulations.
An additional cost the city would see from the annex would be bringing the tar and chip Powers and Campground roads up to city standards. The repaving would amount to $35,000 for Powers Road and $83,308 for Campground Road. A proposal to widen Campground Road, was discussed with Ewell saying the state was not enthusiastic on it due to its proximity to the Interstate fence and omitted form the contract. French said that Bonnaroo feels Campground Road is a critical egress route from the site.
These to paving projects would be backburner projects.
Vice Mayor Mark Messick, and alderman Bob Bellamy seemed in favor of the annex but were concerned with the details of the matching grant. Alderman Chris Elem was mostly quiet but seemed generally favorable. Nickels and was a constant counterpoint to French's support of the the annex, but has expressed, like the others, his support if the benefits outweigh any costs. Alderman Roxanne Patton was not present for the meeting.