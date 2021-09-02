While the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is canceled for the second year in a row, a local festival will take its place.
Less than 24 hours after Bonnaroo officials announced via social media and website that the music festival was canceled, South Central TN Tourism Association’s social media announced The Other Fest will be taking place in Manchester from Sept. 2 through 5.
“After the cancelation of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, we are all devastated,” the announcement read, “We're here to rally around the ‘Roo Community, the town of Manchester and artists with The Other Fest and celebrate all that we love about Bonnaroo and the Bonnaroo Community.”
According to its website, the event is being organized by the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, Nashville Unsigned, South Central TN Tourism and “a few passionate Manchester citizens.”
The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival for this year was canceled earlier this week due to the conditions of The Farm caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
The lineup for The Other Fest includes Andy Frasco, Big Something, Kid Politics, Jade Million, Phenix Red, Steady Rotation, Them Guys, Justin Williams, Any Walker and more. The Other Fest will also feature the Roo Bus and Camp Reddaroo.
The venues booked for The Other Fest will be Common John Brewery, Praters BBQ and Bites of London. All the locations are next to Woodbury Highway off I-24 Exit 110 in Manchester.
“Join Andy Frasco and many more as we make the best of a terrible situation after the cancellation of our beloved Bonnaroo,” the statement said. “The Roo Community and the town of Manchester have rallied around this awesome effort as we try to keep the energy and spirit of the Farm flowing through our veins.
According to its website, The Other Fest is looking to assist any vendors that were planning to be at Bonnaroo this year. Any food trucks, artists and other vendors are encouraged to reach out and The Other Fest officials will find a spot for them. As for lodging it cited public lodging at Old Stone Fort State Park, Manchester KOA and Barton Springs Campground. There was no information about event camping at press time.
Tickets were limited and available at $20. Masks were encouraged and free masks were provided at the door for those who wanted one.