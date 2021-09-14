The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed the first reading of an ordinance that regulates the keeping of fowl in the city limits.
The ordinance follows a study by the Street Committee that recommends the provisions to benefit the health and well-being of the citizens of Manchester.
Included in the ordinance is the broad prohibition of keeping fowl in a manner that creates a nuisance. Only the keeping of domesticated hens is allowed. Keeping of male fowl and pea fowl (either gender) is prohibited.
An annual permit is required to keep designated hens limited to the property described in the permit. Applicants intending to keep hens at residential locations must own the property or have written permission from the owner. The permit fee is $25 per year.
Governing the care of the animals, the ordinance stipulates that hens be kept outside any habitable structure in a predator-proof enclosure, a portion of which must be a covered henhouse. A minimum of two square feet per hen shall be provided for the fenced enclosure.
The hygiene of the pen must be maintained and it cannot disturb the use or enjoyment of neighboring lots due to noise, odor or other adverse impacts.
Slaughter, breeding or training for fight of chickens is not allowed. Violation of the ordinance can result in a $50 fine. Each day the violation continues can be treated as a separate offense.
A complete list of regulations are listed on the permit.