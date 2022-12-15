Among a list of goals for the coming year, the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center hopes to no longer ask for taxpayer money by getting the City of Manchester to switch the so-called hotel/motel tax to go entirely to the facility’s funding stream.
Outgoing Manchester Public Building Authority member Jay Boyte said that most of the PBAs in the state are funded by lodging taxes.
He listed the goals for the center to continue to come in under the PBA budget and “… the next small step is to not ask the taxpayers for anything if we can get the hotel/motel tax. That’s how all the other (conference) centers operate,” he said.
Boyte compared the situation to that of Nashville’s proposed Titans Stadium that will be built using similar user-related taxes.
The PBA has requested those lodging tax funds to handle its annual budget, citing the economic impact that the center has on the area.
“There is so much more revenue we can generate if we can get these things done,” Boyte said.
During city budget talks last spring, MPBA approached the board with a request for the hotel/motel tax, which is currently being directed into the city’s general fund. A portion of those funds are then directed to tourism-related expenses.
Changes to the state law concerning the use of hotel/motel tax money require municipalities to use it for tourism or for support of economic development. If the city were to change the way it directs the funds, it would no longer be grandfathered in as it is now.
The city’s current budget includes $436,272 for the center and an additional $100,000 for capital improvements. The city currently receives about $400,000 in lodging taxes, though pre-COVID rates were about $600,000.
Last year the Manchester Public Building Authority’s budget was $500,875.78 annual budget for the center and the city initially would only fund a $348,000 budget. In March, the Center approached the city for the difference.
As of November, the conference center is operating under its budget year to date.
The Metro Nashville “hotel tax is expected to bring in $19 million in 2023, rising 2% annually to reach $36.5 million in 2056 for a total of $912.6 million over the span. A new non-Titans $3 ticket tax is projected to raise $1.8 million annually starting in 2027,” according to a story by Center Square.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
