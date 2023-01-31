Nominations are now open for the Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s 58th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards.
The Federation’s Conservation Achievement Awards are the state’s longest-standing and inclusive conservation awards. Past winners have included governors, international companies, conservation professionals, and lifelong volunteers.
“We know the work of conserving native wildlife and wild places cannot be accomplished by one person or group, and we are proud to be able to honor those who contribute to conservation in Tennessee,” Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for the Federation said.
Nominations are accepted in nearly 20 categories, including Conservationist of the Year, Conservation by Business, Conservation Educator and Youth Conservationist.
Award winners will be announced in May at the Conservation Achievement Awards event as well as the Federation’s digital platforms.
Notable past winners include Jack Daniels Distillery in 1979 for Conservation by Business, Cumberland River Compact for Conservation Organization in 2002 and Senator Lamar Alexander for the Z. Cartter Patten Award in 2021.
Founded in 1946, the Tennessee Wildlife Federation is headquartered in Nashville.
Coffee County Budget and Finance approved a budget amendment that if approved by the Coffee County Full Commission will fund new cameras, keyless entry locks to a secured judges’ areas and firearm storage safe at the Coffee County Justice Center.
Local singer/songwriter Macy Tabor's newest release "Trying To Be Me" has taken the top spot and has gone to number one on the Chart Toppers We Do Hits chart for the week of Jan. 12 for Country Indy Mix.
The site plan presented for approval at the Manchester Planning Commission Jan. 19 meeting for a development at 738 Hillsboro Blvd, the former location of Dotson’s produce stand shows that the owners Mitch Umbarger will raze the structure and build a new structure in its place.
After eight years as a member of the entity that oversees the Wayside Acres sewer system, former county commissioner Margaret Cunningham handed over the reins as chair of the Water and Wastewater Authority at its Jan. 18 meeting.