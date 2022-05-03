The recently completed Lonnie Norman Coffee Early Head Start facility held a dedication ceremony to honor the memory of the late Manchester mayor and to showcase the agency’s new million dollar facility.
South Central Human Resource Agency Executive Director Paul Rosson spoke of Norman and his efforts at facilitating the agency’s acquisition of a .51 acre lot that now houses the 6100 square foot facility.
Rosson recalled meeting with Norman early in the discussion, “It was so special to be able to call him a few weeks before he passed and say ‘Mayor, we’ve finally gotten through all the hurdles…we’re going to build that facility.’ “
The mayor simply replied, “Young man, it’s about time.”
Rosson called Norman a champion of the agency and a very distinguished mayor.
“He had a quote, your work should speak for itself and that alone,” Rosson said.
About SCHRA, “We’d rather be known by works, not our worth,” Rosson said calling the facility a candle in the darkness for generations of youth.
The late Mayor’s daughter Pricilla Norman said that it was an honor to speak about her father.
“It is amazing that a man who grew up in a generation where he couldn’t go to school in town… now his name is on a school.”
She continued, “He got up every day with the intent to give to this community and the people that live here the same thing he gave to us: and that was his very best.”
Mayor Marilyn Howard called Norman a voice for the downtrodden.
“He always made everyone feel like family. The most investment we can make is in our children. That is the seed that he has sown.”
After hearing the news that the project would proceed, said Norman, “We shed a couple of tears of gratitude, and I finally was able to say, ‘Wow, Daddy, that’s wonderful.’ And his response was simply, ‘Priscilla, I did it for the kids.’
She said, “So with that, my hope is that all the qualities that we found, and we loved in Lonnie—his integrity, his ability to accept anything and everyone, his ability to draw people together—my hope is that that will always be found here in the staff, in the teachers, and that hope would always be found in the kids that come through this door.”
Norman concluded by saying, “My dad would often say the title that comes before my name would someday disappear, and all that will remain is his name. It would belong to someone else. And all that would remain would be his name, and because of that today I get to stand here and proudly say, phenomenal job, Lonnie Norman. phenomenal job.”
The new Early Head Start facility will serve children age birth through 3 years old. There are three classrooms, one for infants and two for toddlers.
Deputy Director, Sara Brown estimated the project took about seven years to complete.
The new building is located adjacent to the Head Start at 1206 Oakdale St.
Early Head Start and Head Start programs provide comprehensive care for families with young children who live at or below the poverty level or are considered “at risk.” In addition to classroom activities geared towards preparing children for success in school, Early Head Start programs provide services such as parenting education, nutrition education, family support services, and more.
For further information, contact Program Director Laure Hopper at 931-433-7182 Ext. 1182.