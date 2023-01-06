1A Alex Davis banjo photo.jpg

North Coffee Elementary student Alex Davis has been playing the five-string banjo for about three years, and in that time he has continued to hone his skills with appearances at music festivals and on TV. The 10-year-old banjo player is next scheduled to appear on the internationally syndicated “WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour” in February and “WoodSongs Kids TV” in March.

Davis said he first received his banjo as a Christmas gift from his dad Keith when he was about six or seven years old.

North Coffee Elementary student to perform on radio, TV programs

