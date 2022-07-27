Nutcracker

Duck River Dance announced auditions for its upcoming performance of The Nutcracker Ballet. Auditions are open to any local dancer age 5 to adult and will take place Saturday, July 30 at Duck River Dance, 121 E. Main St.

Dancers will be given time to warm up and stretch on their own, then will be asked to demonstrate skills and will be taught several short combinations.

