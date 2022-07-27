Duck River Dance announced auditions for its upcoming performance of The Nutcracker Ballet. Auditions are open to any local dancer age 5 to adult and will take place Saturday, July 30 at Duck River Dance, 121 E. Main St.
Dancers will be given time to warm up and stretch on their own, then will be asked to demonstrate skills and will be taught several short combinations.
Female dancers must wear pink or tan tights and a solid colored leotard. Skirts are optional. Hair must be in a proper ballet bun. Male dancers must wear black tights or pants and a plain black or white shirt.
Specific audition times are by age are:
10 a.m. - Ages 5-7
11 a.m. - Ages 8-12
noon - Ages 13-Adult (non-pointe dancers)
1:00 pm - Pointe Audition-All ages
**Those auditioning for a pointe role must have completed at least a full year of pointe classes.)
Rehearsals will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from August to December. Please bring a complete and detailed list of all conflicts (work, school events, trips, etc.)
