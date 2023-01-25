Mrs. Donna Marie Jones, age 73, of Manchester, entered into Heaven on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, following a long term illness. Donna was born in Chattanooga, on June 5, 1949. She was the daughter of her late parents Don and Betty Belvin. She worked as a dental assistant for 16 years. Donna was also an Eastern Star Member for 50 years. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Donna had a strong faith in the Lord and was baptized at a young age. She was a strong Christian lady and she loved spending time with her family. Donna is survived by her husband of 54 ½ years, Wayne Jones; daughters, DeeDee (Brett) Allen, Normandy, and MeLissa (Stan) Allen, Tullahoma; six grandchildren, Lee Allen, Trent Presley, John Allen, KayLeigh Allen, KarLeigh Allen and Katelyn Allen; sister, Sherry (Lloyd) Downs and brother, Lynnwood (Debby) Belvin and several nieces and nephews. Per Donna’s request, there will be no funeral services. A burial will take place at a later date at Asbury
The Millennium Repertory Company officially kicked off its 2023 season with the opening night of its production of Oliver! Friday, Jan. 20. Based on the 1838 Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist, the two-act production weaves lively song and dance routines and colorful costumes into the world …
A seasonal ice-skating rink might be coming to Manchester next holiday season, as Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Becki Johnson spoke with members of the Manchester Tourism and Community Development Commission about the idea during its special called meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Forget that itchy sweater from grandma or the handmade scarf that isn’t quite your style. While knitting and crocheting have long been thought of as old-time hobbies, more and more younger people are picking up their crocheting hooks and taking up this handmade art.