Funeral Service

JONES

Obit Jones.JPG

 Mrs. Donna Marie Jones, age 73, of Manchester, entered into Heaven on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, following a long term illness. Donna was born in Chattanooga, on June 5, 1949. She was the daughter of her late parents Don and Betty Belvin. She worked as a dental assistant for 16 years. Donna was also an Eastern Star Member for 50 years. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Donna had a strong faith in the Lord and was baptized at a young age. She was a strong Christian lady and she loved spending time with her family. Donna is survived by her husband of 54 ½ years, Wayne Jones; daughters, DeeDee (Brett) Allen, Normandy, and MeLissa (Stan) Allen, Tullahoma; six grandchildren, Lee Allen, Trent Presley, John Allen, KayLeigh Allen, KarLeigh Allen and Katelyn Allen; sister, Sherry (Lloyd) Downs and brother, Lynnwood (Debby) Belvin and several nieces and nephews. Per Donna’s request, there will be no funeral services. A burial will take place at a later date at Asbury

Tags

