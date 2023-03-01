Mrs. Nancy Teresa “Terry” Cotten, age 93, of Manchester, passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Cotten was born in Alma, Georgia to her late parents Benjamin Newton Holton and Nancy Elizabeth Norton Holton. She worked for College Street Elementary School in the cafeteria for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed working outside with her flowers, crocheting, cooking, and was a very talented person all around. Mrs. Cotten was a member of the FCE Club for 50 years. She was also an avid Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed listening to gospel music. Mrs. Cotten was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church and taught Sunday school there for over 30 years. She loved the Lord and loved serving the Lord and serving her family whom she deeply loved. Mrs. Cotten was an amazing mother, “mama”, grandmother, and great grandmother. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cotten was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold Clifton Cotten of 66 years; infant son, Harold Keith Cotten; sisters, Beaunia Holton, Mary Lorena Holton, Iva Lee (Vernon) Thomas, Louveda (Raymond) Penfield, Aliff (Freeman) Jowers, Eula Mae (Joe) Powers, and Virgie Holton; brothers, Harvey (Wilma) Holton and Lamar Holton; special sister-in-law, Mary Hartley Holton. Mrs. Cotten is survived by a son, Robert (Sandra) Cotten; daughter, Donna Cotten Neel; brother, Benny Holton; grandchildren, Leslie (Baxter) White, Lora (Brandon) Selvog, Nikki (Austin) Neel, Natalie Neel, Jathan Neel, Chuck (Jadea) Neel and Christy Neel; great grandchildren, Colter Neel, Rylie Neel, Jixi Morris, Carter Neel, Corbin Morris, Braxton White, Andon Selvog, Adley Selvog, Arynn Selvog, Owen Neel, and Kurry Neel. Visitation with the family was held Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were held immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Pastor Kerry Walker and Pastor Jerry Pullum officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma. The family wishes to express their sincere love and thanks to the palliative and hospice care Hospice Compassus of Tullahoma provided during this difficult time.
St. John Engineering and its collaborative partner Hearth Architecture, PLLC was selected by the Capital Outlay Committee on Feb. 23 to design the proposed $6.5 million health department to be located at the Joint Industrial Park.
During the Feb. 15 Coffee County Industrial Board Meeting, Director Stephen Crook succinctly briefed the group on Governor Bill Lee’s upcoming preliminary budget includes the purchase of the Coffee County Megasite.
Hickerson Elementary pre-kindergarten teacher Michelle Mullican spoke with members of the Manchester Rotary Club about the schools STEM status and garden projects during its regular meeting February 28 at The Mercantile.