Funeral Service

COTTEN

Obit Cotten.jpg

Mrs. Nancy Teresa “Terry” Cotten, age 93, of Manchester, passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Cotten was born in Alma, Georgia to her late parents Benjamin Newton Holton and Nancy Elizabeth Norton Holton. She worked for College Street Elementary School in the cafeteria for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed working outside with her flowers, crocheting, cooking, and was a very talented person all around. Mrs. Cotten was a member of the FCE Club for 50 years. She was also an avid Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed listening to gospel music. Mrs. Cotten was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church and taught Sunday school there for over 30 years. She loved the Lord and loved serving the Lord and serving her family whom she deeply loved. Mrs. Cotten was an amazing mother, “mama”, grandmother, and great grandmother. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cotten was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold Clifton Cotten of 66 years; infant son, Harold Keith Cotten; sisters, Beaunia Holton, Mary Lorena Holton, Iva Lee (Vernon) Thomas, Louveda (Raymond) Penfield, Aliff (Freeman) Jowers, Eula Mae (Joe) Powers, and Virgie Holton; brothers, Harvey (Wilma) Holton and Lamar Holton; special sister-in-law, Mary Hartley Holton. Mrs. Cotten is survived by a son, Robert (Sandra) Cotten; daughter, Donna Cotten Neel; brother, Benny Holton; grandchildren, Leslie (Baxter) White, Lora (Brandon) Selvog, Nikki (Austin) Neel, Natalie Neel, Jathan Neel, Chuck (Jadea) Neel and Christy Neel; great grandchildren, Colter Neel, Rylie Neel, Jixi Morris, Carter Neel, Corbin Morris, Braxton White, Andon Selvog, Adley Selvog, Arynn Selvog, Owen Neel, and Kurry Neel. Visitation with the family was held Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were held immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Pastor Kerry Walker and Pastor Jerry Pullum officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma. The family wishes to express their sincere love and thanks to the palliative and hospice care Hospice Compassus of Tullahoma provided during this difficult time.

Tags

More Stories

On-duty deputy charged with DUI

On-duty deputy charged with DUI

Coffee County Sheriff Deputy Eric Nunley was charged with DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence on Feb. 23, after coworkers reported the man acting as if intoxicated.    

Recommended for you